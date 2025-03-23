Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 447 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NEE stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

