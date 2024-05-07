Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 985,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

