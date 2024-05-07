Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,236. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.