Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
