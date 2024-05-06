Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,915,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,774. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.