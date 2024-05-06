Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.59. 2,124,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,628. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

