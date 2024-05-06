2,262 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,733. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

