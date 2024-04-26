Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 4,075 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. 356,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $189.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

