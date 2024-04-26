O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $1,212.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,043.14. 121,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,014.62. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

