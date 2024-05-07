McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.25-$32.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35-$361.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.05 billion.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $12.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.75. The stock had a trading volume of 980,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,448. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12 month low of $364.08 and a 12 month high of $546.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $536.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

