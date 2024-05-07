McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.25-$32.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35-$361.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.05 billion.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK traded up $12.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.75. The stock had a trading volume of 980,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,448. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12 month low of $364.08 and a 12 month high of $546.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.16.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $536.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
