Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.67.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.77. 851,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.38. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

