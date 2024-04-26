Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £6,300 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £6,300 ($7,781.62).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Russell Fryer sold 110,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £9,900 ($12,228.26).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Trading Up 4.2 %

LON:CRTM opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.95. Critical Metals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of £3.37 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

