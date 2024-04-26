BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5956552 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.