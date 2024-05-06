iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,744,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.84. 470,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,075. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

