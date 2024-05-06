Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $672,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,976,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,813. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.