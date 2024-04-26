Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 700 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $21,993,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.27. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

