Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

