JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Affirm stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

