Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 42,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,871. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.