Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $103,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,533. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

