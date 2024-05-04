Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $9.20 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,776,433,259 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

