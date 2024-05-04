QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $131,050.28 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.02232276 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $140,777.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

