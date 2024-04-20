iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 209,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 144,567 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $48.63.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 197.5% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,285 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.