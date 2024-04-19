Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Price Performance
YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.86.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yandex
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yandex
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.