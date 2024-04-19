Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

About Yandex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $78,299,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $9,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.