Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Price Target at $6.35

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
GETY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Getty Images
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 45.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Stock Performance
Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 2.12.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.