Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Price Target at $6.35

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

GETY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,511,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $87,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,253,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,594. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 45.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

