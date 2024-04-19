ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 300

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.67) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 350.80 ($4.37) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.92. The company has a market cap of £418.61 million, a PE ratio of -168.26, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 794 ($9.88).

In related news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,068.84). Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

