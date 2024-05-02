Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $334.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

