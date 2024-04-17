Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JD.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 43,175 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 212,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,714,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.