iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $508.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.80. The stock has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

