The Liberty SiriusXM Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,310 put options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 1,717 put options.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSXMK

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,044,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,151,761.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 146,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 128,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.