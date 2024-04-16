Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.88. 343,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

