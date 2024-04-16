SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 3.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.55. 1,240,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,399,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

