Lunt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,498 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 292,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,321. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

