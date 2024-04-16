Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 8320342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $652.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

