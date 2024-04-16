Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 8320342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $652.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
