Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,978 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 3,988,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

