Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $44.90 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,836,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,389,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

