Desjardins Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$118.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.25.

TSE:CP opened at C$117.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

