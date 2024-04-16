Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,433,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

