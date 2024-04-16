Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CACO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 11,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,590. Caravelle International Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

