Bison Wealth LLC Has $711,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

AMLP stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

