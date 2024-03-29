Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $320.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,961. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average of $247.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

