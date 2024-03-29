Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. 612,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
