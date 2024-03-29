Compound Market Cap Achieves $653.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $80.66 or 0.00114722 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $653.04 million and approximately $52.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017718 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002831 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,453 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,432.2664325 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 79.35963429 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $39,840,034.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

