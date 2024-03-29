CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $63.45 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $63.45 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00014911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,397.83 or 0.99991472 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00141594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07900207 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,457,936.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

