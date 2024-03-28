X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declares $0.17 Semi-Annual Dividend

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

X Financial Price Performance

Shares of XYF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.