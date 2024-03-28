X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declares $0.17 Semi-Annual Dividend

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of XYF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.94%.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
