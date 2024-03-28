Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Up 0.7 %
3M stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,671. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
