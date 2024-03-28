WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WELL Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Science 37 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science 37 $60.26 million 0.57 -$50.99 million ($21.40) -0.27

WELL Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Science 37 -206.86% -83.09% -61.58%

Summary

WELL Health Technologies beats Science 37 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada. It also engages in developing digital health applications. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data. The company's platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and therapeutic area. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. As of March 11, 2024, Science 37 Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of eMed, LLC.

