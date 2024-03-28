Well Done LLC Invests $220,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.15. 1,336,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

