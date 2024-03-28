Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,424,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,754,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.