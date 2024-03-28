Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 0.1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.64 and last traded at $158.27. 1,011,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,078,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.14.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average is $179.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $40,471,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $8,955,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

